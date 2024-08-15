Lightning Strike at Horseshoe Bend Overlook Injures Two Park Visitors

A few minutes before 4:00 pm on Monday, August 12, lightning struck two visitors while they were standing near the rim of Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Two female visitors aged 22 and 23 years old, one from the Netherlands and one from Australia sustained injuries. Classic Air Medical and City of Page Fire Department quickly responded to assist National Park Service Rangers with on-scene patient care. Both victims were flown to St. George Regional Hospital in Utah by Classic Air Medical helicopters.
Visitors are advised to use caution while visiting exposed outdoor areas and be aware of changing weather conditions. Thunderstorms are most frequent and severe during the monsoon season, which is typically mid-June through September in Arizona and July through September in Utah. If you hear thunder, you are at risk of getting struck by lightning and should immediately seek shelter in a vehicle or building.
More information about safety during lightning storms is available on our safety page and the National Weather Service’s lightning safety page.