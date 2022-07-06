Body Recovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

July 6, 2020 – BOULDER CITY, Nevada – A body has been recovered near the Boulder Islands on Lake Mead where an adult female went missing on June 30.

National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted and is en route to the scene to confirm the victim’s identity and determine the cause of death.

The incident is under investigation.

July 1, 2022 – Investigative Services Branch Request for Information on Missing Woman at Lake Mead NRA

U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to help identify and locate a missing Boulder City woman. Park rangers say the female, only known as “Lily,” was last seen in the Boulder Harbor area of Lake Mead before falling off of a jet ski at approximately 6:15 a.m. PST on Thursday, June 30.

Lily is 22 years old, has long brown hair dyed red, is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs 110-120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black yoga type pants and a white shirt. Lily has a tattoo on her left forearm of a “Captain’s wheel.”

Though no further details for this ongoing missing person investigation are currently available, information from other visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you have information that could help identify or locate Lily, please call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1

June 30, 2022 – SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR MISSING JET SKIER

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Officials are searching for an adult female at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Interagency Communication Center received an emergency call reporting two people having fallen off a jet ski near Lake Mead’s Boulder Islands.

One individual, a male, has been found while the second individual, a female, has not been seen since going into the water. Neither were wearing life jackets.

National Park Service rangers and Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue teams responded to the scene and are searching the area.

The incident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Source: NPS