California State Parks Recommends $45 Million for Land and Water Conservation Funds

California State Parks today announced recommendations to the National Park Service for $45 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants for 16 local park projects. Funding would provide public and private agencies the ability to acquire land and/or develop recreational amenities such as playgrounds, exercise stations, basketball courts, community gardens, and dog and skate parks.

View the official news release here.