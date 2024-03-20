Bryce Canyon announces visitor information for Spring 2024

Important seasonal updates for park facilities, concessions and shuttle operations
Planning a visit to Bryce Canyon National Park this spring? Today the park announced updated facilities, concessions and shuttle information for its 2024 spring season. No reservations are required to enter Bryce Canyon National Park, but planning ahead will help park visitors to enjoy a predictable visit even on the busiest days.
Shuttle Operations
Starting April 5, the Bryce Canyon Shuttle will be available to help ease traffic congestion at popular viewpoints and trailheads. Unlimited use of the shuttle is included with your park admission.
Shuttle service will run until Oct. 20, and begin every day at 8 a.m. In spring and fall, the last bus will depart the park at 6:15 p.m. Final bus times will extend to 8:10 p.m. from May 10 to Sept. 22.
Visitors riding the shuttle are encouraged to take advantage of free parking at the shuttle station in Bryce Canyon City. As in years past, vehicles 23 feet (7 meters) and longer are restricted from parking at Bryce Amphitheater viewpoints during shuttle operating hours.
Campgrounds
North Campground remains open all winter for first-come, first-served camping, and will transition to reservation-based camping May 18 through Oct. 7. Reservations are available on a 6-month rolling basis.
Sunset Campground is closed each winter, and will open for first-come, first-served camping April 15 through May 17. Reservation-based camping on a 14-day rolling basis is available May 18 through Oct. 14. Sunset Campground returns to first-come, first-served camping on Oct. 15 before closing for the winter season on Nov. 1.
Sunset Campground’s Group Site also remains on a reservation basis from May 20 through Oct. 14. Reservations are available on a 12-month rolling basis.
Reservations for North and Sunset Campgrounds can be made online at Recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
Park Concessions
The General Store at Sunrise Point is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On March 27, shower and laundry facilities will reopen, and operating hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On May 1, summer hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. will take effect.
The Lodge at Bryce Canyon will also reopen on March 27. Lodging reservations can be made by visiting www.visitbrycecanyon.com or by calling 855-765-0255. The historic Lodge dining room will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Valhalla Pizzeria is expected to reopen in early May this year.
The park’s historic service station will also reopen this spring to provide e-bike and bicycle rentals, though the official date is weather-dependent. The adjacent Shared-Use Path provides 18 miles of paved path for hikers and bikers between Inspiration Point and Red Canyon.
For those looking to explore below the canyon rim, Canyon Trail Rides will begin providing horse and mule rides as soon as April 1 if weather and trail conditions allow. Visit www.canyonrides.com or call 435-679-8665 for booking and other information.
Visitor Information
Currently the Visitor Center and Bryce Canyon Association Bookstore is open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hours will extend to 6 p.m. on April 7 and then to 8 p.m. on May 5.
As your 2024 visit to Bryce Canyon approaches, we recommend visiting www.nps.gov/brycecanyon for conditions, alerts, and other important information. Those planning a visit are also welcomed to contact the park via social media, or by calling (435) 834-5322.