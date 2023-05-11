Bullfrog North Ramp Operable for Houseboats and Larger Vessels

Glen Canyon Natonal Recreation Area
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce the Bullfrog North Boat Ramp in North Lake Powell is now operable for houseboats and larger vessels. Due to a high snowpack, a higher spring runoff is expected to affect Lake Powell water levels for the 2023 boating season. On Saturday, May 6, the lake’s elevation reached 3529.47 feet (above sea level) and has continued to rise. On May 9, Lake Powell reached 3532.1 feet.
As previously announced, the Bullfrog North Ramp would become operable for houseboats and other large, motorized vessels when lake levels reached 3529 or higher. It is recommended that houseboats and large vessels launch and retrieve from the left side of the ramp only due to the topography of Bullfrog Bay on the right side of the concrete ramp. A courtesy dock is available at the ramp. To reduce congestion, boaters are asked to please limit use of the courtesy dock to 10 minutes or less. All launch and retrieval of vessels is at your own risk.
Visitors should expect congestion at the Bullfrog North Ramp and are asked to exercise caution in all visitor use areas. To relieve congestion, boaters are asked to please prepare all boats before accessing the Bullfrog North Ramp. Visitors may prepare their vessels in the National Park Service Bullfrog Visitor Center parking lot and the Old Marina Store asphalt parking lot (before the gravel bypass road, see map). Please see the attached map for traffic flow and parking guidelines.
The Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp will become operable when lake elevations reach 3540 and will be operable for all size vessels. At that time, Colorado River rafters are asked to use the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp for takeout, instead of the Bullfrog North Ramp (see map). Visitors to the Bullfrog area should only park in designated parking lots. Rising lake levels result in rapid changes to the shoreline. Property left near the shoreline can quickly become submerged in mud and/or water. Depending on the grade of land, a foot of water rising vertically will cover approximately 30 to 50 feet of land horizontally. Visitors should park 300 to 400 feet away from water’s edge, as a week-long visitor’s vehicle could be inundated (depending on the inflow of water). Additionally, boaters need to be aware that rising water levels overnight and wind can cause float toys and other objects left too close to the shoreline to float away. Houseboat users should check and possibly reset their anchors each day while they are recreating on Lake Powell.
Lake Powell water level fluctuations are determined by a wide range of factors, and it is not possible to predict daily elevations with absolute certainty. It is imperative that boaters check the park’s Changing Lake Levels webpage about the status of preferred visitor use areas before heading to the lake. Real-time information is available 24/7 about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels, marina operations, and water-based visitor services at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm. Lake Powell’s daily elevations are also posted on this webpage: LAKE POWELL AT GLEN CANYON DAM, AZ – USGS Water Data for the Nation. An overview of potential 2023 NPS Lake Powell operations is available at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/news/20230428.htm The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable visit to Lake Powell in 2023!