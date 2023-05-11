Motorcyclist killed in accident on CA-190 in Death Valley National Park

A 73-year-old man from Las Vegas, NV died in a motorcycle crash in Death Valley National Park around 10:50 am on May 6, 2023. The incident occurred in a curvy section of Highway 190 between Panamint Springs Resort and Father Crowley Point. The man lost control of his motorcycle, slid into the other lane, and struck the front of an oncoming vehicle.
California Highway Patrol, National Park Service, and Inyo County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.