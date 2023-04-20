Celebrate National Park Week with a Fee Free Day

Death Valley National Park will join national park sites around the country in kicking off National Park Week with free entrance to the park on Saturday, April 22, 2023. This year’s National Park Week theme is “Your Park Story”. Follow National Park Week on social media and join the fun all week using #NationalParkWeek.
Fee-free days provide more opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources. In addition to fee-free days, the Every Kid Outdoors program provides all fourth grade student with a free annual pass to national park sites. Active-duty US military, Gold Star Families, US Veterans, and citizens with a permanent disability also have free access to national park sites by obtaining a free Interagency Pass.
Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond April 22 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.