North Rim to reopen June 2 for 2023 summer season

The Grand Canyon Lodge as seen on April 4, 2023. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall this winter season. NPS Photo/E. Shalla
The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open on Friday, June 2 at 6 a.m. to mark the official start of the 2023 season. Following a record-setting snow season, this delayed opening is necessary to ensure the safe plowing of State Route 67 and allow staff to reopen visitor facilities on the North Rim.
“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our neighbors and visitors with this delay as our partners and park staff work to open the North Rim roads, trails, and facilities safely,” said Superintendent Ed Keable.
Key changes this 2023 season include:
April 12-June 2
- Trail closure of the North Kaibab Trail from Cottonwood Campground to the North Kaibab Trailhead.
- During the winter season, the North Kaibab Trail and North Rim pipeline received significant damage from rockfall and landslides, making many areas unsafe and impassable for inner canyon hikers. In order to safely rebuild and maintain the North Kaibab Trail and repair damaged sections of pipeline, there will be a continuous trail closure in effect from April 12-June 2, 2023. The closure area will be from Cottonwood Campground to the North Kaibab Trailhead. No hikers will be allowed to pass through this area under any circumstances.
June 2
- The Visitor Contact Station will reopen, and daily ranger-led programs will resume.
- The Grand Canyon Conservancy Bookstore will reopen.
- The Backcountry Information Center will reopen.
- Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, including lodging, groceries, retail, food and beverage services, shower and laundry and the gas station, are anticipated to open. The lodge dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with reservations required for dinner service.
- Questions on overnight lodging reservations for North Rim facilities may be made by contacting Aramark Destinations at 877- 386-4383 or by visiting their website at www.grandcanyonnorth.com.
- Mule ride services will be available to the public. For information on Grand Canyon Trail Rides, please call 435-679-8665 or visit their website at www.canyonrides.com.
June 9
- The North Rim Campground will reopen.
- Reservations for the North Rim Campground must be made by calling 877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. Campground reservations outside of the park at Demotte Campground, located on the Kaibab National Forest, can be made by online through https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234722.
July 1
- The Cape Royal and Point Imperial Roads will reopen to the public. Snow removal, damage assessment, and road repairs necessitate the closure of these roads until this date to ensure visitor and worker safety. The gate will be locked near State Route 67 to allow workers to complete the full extent of the road improvement project.
- The W1, W1a, W4, and the Fire Point Road which access the Widforss Trail, Point Sublime, the North Bass Trailhead, and other destinations on the Kaibab Plateau within the park, will be reopen to the public. These closures are necessary to protect park resources and allow crews to remove downed trees currently blocking the routes.
- All other roads including State Route 67 will remain open to vehicle traffic through the end of the season.
For more information on visiting the North Rim during the 2023 season, please visit: www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm.
Photos of 2022-2023 winter conditions on the North Rim can be found in this photo album: North Rim Winter 2022-2023 | Flickr.
-NPS-