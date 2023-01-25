Celebration of Dark Skies in Death Valley

Death Valley Dark Sky Festival is Feb. 10-12, 2023
Mark your calendars! The annual Death Valley Dark Sky Festival will take place February 10-12, 2023. Explore the wonders of space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. Join scientists and park rangers to learn about the cosmos and how Death Valley National Park has been used as an analog for the exploration of distant worlds.
Most people in North America cannot see the Milky Way from their homes due to light pollution. Death Valley National Park is a great place to see the stars. It is recognized as an International Dark Sky Park.
The Death Valley Dark Sky Festival is a partnership between the National Park Service, Death Valley Natural History Association, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Ames Research Center, Las Vegas Astronomical Society, and California Institute of Technology.
All Death Valley Dark Sky Festival programs are free and open to the public. Some of the programs are specifically targeted for families with children. For a full list of programs and lodging options visit the Death Valley Dark Sky Festival webpage.