Katherine Landing Fuel Dock on Lake Mohave Temporarily Closes for Modernization Project

As part of a modernization project for the fuel dock at Katherine Landing, dock-based fuel will not be available from now until March 31, 2023. Land-based fuel will be available at Katherine Landing starting this weekend.
Working with the park’s concession, Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave Marina, this modernization will improve visitors’ experiences by replacing a system that dates to the early 1970s. This brand-new system will support services at Katherine Landing by safely supplying fuel and 47 new transient moorage slips for visitors and their vessels for decades to come.
“We are really excited about this project,” said Julie Drugatz, Chief of Commercial Services for Lake Mead National Recreation Area. “This partnership continues to enhance the experience of the over 1 million visitors annually to Katherine Landing.”
As part of the modernization process, Marina One (Docks Q, R, S, T, or U), will have its power shut-off next week during the project. At that point, the pump out facilities at the fuel dock will no longer be in operation. Please make plans to get your boat pumped out before then. Alternatively, the facilities at Cottonwood Cove will be available during this time the Katherine Landing pump out facilities are being upgraded.
– NPS –