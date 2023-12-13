Christmas Bird Count 2023 at Organ Pipe National Monument

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in cooperation with Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge are hosting the 2023 Christmas Bird Count Thursday through Saturday, December 21st – 23rd. We are calling for birders of all skill levels to come and join us for this fun, fascinating and important event! The Christmas Bird Count is a National Audubon Society tradition in its 124th year and has occurred annually in Ajo since 1998.
This event is not only a lot of fun but also very important, as it serves to further research and conservation efforts for bird species and habitat throughout the country. All those interested in participating are invited to a planning meeting at the Curley School Auditorium on Friday, December 15, at 2 p.m. At the meeting, representatives will establish groups and routes based on interest in specific areas and birding experience. Each circle has a 15-mile diameter in which volunteers record every bird they see or hear.
This year’s count days are Thursday, December 21, for the Ajo area; Friday, December 22, for Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; and Saturday, December 23, for Lukeville. Anyone who is interested and has a basic knowledge of Sonoran Desert birds is welcome to join. For more information, contact Matthew Wilcox e-mail us or Samantha Gillette at Organ Pipe Cactus e-mail us.