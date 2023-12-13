A park ranger checks permits at Scout Lookout. NPS / Ally O'Rullian

Zion National Park announces 2024 Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program Seasonal Lottery dates

National Park Service continues to provide accessible, flexible, and fair opportunities for hikers to visit Angels Landing

Mark your calendars! Hikers who want to visit Angels Landing in 2024 can apply to four Seasonal Lotteries. 

“We’ve issued hundreds of thousands of permits to hike to Angels Landing since the program began in 2022,” Jeff Bradybaugh Zion National Park Superintendent said. “Visitors and rangers report that the program has been successful at reducing crowding and congestion, and we are building on this success as we prepare for 2024.” 
 
Fast facts about the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program 

  • Zion has issued nearly 400,000 permits to hikers since the program began in 2022. 
  • The Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program has continued to accommodate more than 80% of the previous use NPS recorded in studies conducted in 2019 and 2021. 
  • Zion rangers observed that the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program spread hikers’ start times throughout the day. 
  • Rangers observed, and hikers reported, less crowding and congestion on the trail than in past years. 

 
2024 Angels Landing Seasonal Lotteries 

Hike Dates Lottery Opens 8 a.m. MT Lottery Closes 11:59 p.m. MT Permits Issued 
March 1 to May 31 January 1 January 20 January 25 
June 1 to August 31 April 1 April 20 April 25 
September 1 to November 30 July 1 July 20 July 25 
December 1 to February 28, 2025 October 1 October 20 October 25 

 
Hikers can also apply the day before hikes to get a permit to visit Angels Landing. Learn more about Seasonal- and Day-before Lotteries at go.nps.gov/AngelsLanding 
 
About the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program 
This is a pilot program, and the National Park Service (NPS) is assessing and adjusting it. The pilot permit program reflects comments from the public, park neighbors and other stakeholders. It also reflects lessons learned during trail studies in 2019 and 2021. 
 
Angels Landing is one of many places visitors enjoy hiking in Zion National Park. Zion hosted a record 5 million visits in 2021, and this program is an important element of the National Park Service’s ongoing work to ensure park landscapes, plants, animals, and human history are conserved so that visitors can continue to enjoy this iconic destination. 

