Zion National Park announces 2024 Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program Seasonal Lottery dates

National Park Service continues to provide accessible, flexible, and fair opportunities for hikers to visit Angels Landing
Mark your calendars! Hikers who want to visit Angels Landing in 2024 can apply to four Seasonal Lotteries.
“We’ve issued hundreds of thousands of permits to hike to Angels Landing since the program began in 2022,” Jeff Bradybaugh Zion National Park Superintendent said. “Visitors and rangers report that the program has been successful at reducing crowding and congestion, and we are building on this success as we prepare for 2024.”
Fast facts about the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program
- Zion has issued nearly 400,000 permits to hikers since the program began in 2022.
- The Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program has continued to accommodate more than 80% of the previous use NPS recorded in studies conducted in 2019 and 2021.
- Zion rangers observed that the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program spread hikers’ start times throughout the day.
- Rangers observed, and hikers reported, less crowding and congestion on the trail than in past years.
2024 Angels Landing Seasonal Lotteries
|Hike Dates
|Lottery Opens 8 a.m. MT
|Lottery Closes 11:59 p.m. MT
|Permits Issued
|March 1 to May 31
|January 1
|January 20
|January 25
|June 1 to August 31
|April 1
|April 20
|April 25
|September 1 to November 30
|July 1
|July 20
|July 25
|December 1 to February 28, 2025
|October 1
|October 20
|October 25
Hikers can also apply the day before hikes to get a permit to visit Angels Landing. Learn more about Seasonal- and Day-before Lotteries at go.nps.gov/AngelsLanding
About the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program
This is a pilot program, and the National Park Service (NPS) is assessing and adjusting it. The pilot permit program reflects comments from the public, park neighbors and other stakeholders. It also reflects lessons learned during trail studies in 2019 and 2021.
Angels Landing is one of many places visitors enjoy hiking in Zion National Park. Zion hosted a record 5 million visits in 2021, and this program is an important element of the National Park Service’s ongoing work to ensure park landscapes, plants, animals, and human history are conserved so that visitors can continue to enjoy this iconic destination.