Closure of the Window Trail in the Chisos Mountains

Big Bend National Park

Effective immediately, the Window Trail in the Chisos Basin in Big Bend National Park is closed to public use until further notice. This emergency closure is due to significantly increased bear activity within the narrow trail corridor. The safety of both the bears and the public is paramount. We ask for your cooperation during this time and apologize for the inconvenience.

Both the upper and lower Window Trail trailheads are closed, and signs have been posted. Big Bend Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said, “National Park biologists are monitoring the bear activity and we will open the trail as soon as the bear activity in this area declines to normal levels. Our goal is to protect both the bears and park visitors. It’s their home – we’re the guests.”

The existence of Mexican black bears in Big Bend National Park is a wildlife success story. When the park was established in 1944, bear sightings were very rare and infrequent. In the mid 1980’s, visitors began reporting more and more black bear sightings in the Chisos Mountains. Over the years, through migrations from Mexico, bears re-established themselves in Big Bend with a stable population without human intervention, which is a rare event.

In the interest of protecting our precious wild natural resources, as well as for your own safety, park visitors are asked to please adhere to the Window Trail closure. Entering this closed area would be a violation of Chapter 36, section 1.5 of the Code of Federal Regulations.