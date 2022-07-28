Human remains found at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AT LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA



BOULDER CITY, Nevada – National Park Service rangers received a witness report of human remains discovered at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 4:30 p.m. PST on Monday, July 25.



Park rangers are on scene and have set a perimeter to recover the remains.



The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.



The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.



– NPS –