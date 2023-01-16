Death Valley offers some of the best stargazing in America. The International Dark-Sky Association has designated Death Valley National Park a Gold Tier Dark Sky Park, which is the highest rating of darkness.

During our annual spring Dark Sky Festival, visitors are invited to come explore the night sky and the unique park landscapes which can help us better understand wonders beyond our world. This event is a collaboration between Death Valley National Park, our non-profit partner Death Valley Natural History Association, NASA‘s Goddard Space Flight Center, Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Ames Research Center, SETI Institute and California Institute of Technology.

Event Schedule

The 2023 festival is almost here! This year’s festival dates are February 10-12.

For more information and a list of events, visit https://www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/death-valley-dark-sky-festival.htm