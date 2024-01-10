Death Valley National Park News & Updates

Flowers? Temporary Lakes?
Updated January 8th, 2024: As of late December, the temporary shallow lake at Badwater is still present. Although it is only a few inches deep, it is very beautiful. This is a rare event; we don’t know how long the lake will be there.
There are a few wildflowers, but the park is NOT having a major flower bloom. Currently, the best place to see flowers is Panamint Valley. There are also nice pockets of flowers near Ubehebe Crater. It is too early to know if there will be an impressive bloom during our normal wildflower season (mid-February through mid-April).
No Gas Sales in Stovepipe Wells 1/16/2024Date Posted: 1/10/2024There will be no sales of gasoline in Stovepipe Wells from 9am-3pm on Tuesday January 16th while the system on the pumps is updated. Alternatives in the park include gas at Furnace Creek or Panamint Valley, plan accordingly.
Some roads remain closed due to flood damage.
Access to most major points of interest along paved roads is possible, however, many secondary and backcountry roads in the park remain closed due to storm damage. Click ‘more’ for a detailed map on the Death Valley website.
Source: Death Valley National Park