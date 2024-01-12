Death Valley National Park Update

Temporary reflecting pool adds a reason to visit
Entrance fees waived on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
A temporary, shallow lake stretches for a few miles in Badwater Basin. During calm winds, it reflects the surrounding mountains. The effect is most spectacular in early morning or late afternoon. Due to the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, the park received more rain on August 20 than it normally receives in a year. The shallow pool has been slowing shrinking for months. Park rangers do not know how long it will last.
The weather forecast for Monday at Badwater Basin is mostly sunny with a high around 68 degrees.
All units of the National Park Service will be waiving entrance fees on January 15. Camping fees will still be charged. Death Valley National Park’s standard entrance fee is $30/vehicle or $25/motorcycle. An annual pass to all national parks is $80. Seniors 62 or older pay $10 for an annual pass to all parks. Veterans, active military, permanently disabled people, and families with fourth-grade students qualify for free passes.