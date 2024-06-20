Park rangers and members of the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue Team (JOSAR) rescued a dog stuck on a ledge near Jumbo Rocks Campground, on June 9th, after the owners reported their unleashed pet missing the day before.
The dog was spooked by his surroundings and ran off early in the morning. Approximately 24 hours later, park rangers received reports of a dog stuck on the rock formations near Jumbo Rocks Campground. After locating the dog, searchers confirmed it to be the same dog reported missing.
Park rangers and JOSAR members responded to the dog’s location. The dog was stuck on a ledge and in poor condition due to dehydration. The rescue team was able to befriend the dog with water and lifted it off the ledge. The dog was then picked up by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, who contacted the owners. Park rangers issued the owners a violation notice.
Pets must be with their owner on a leash at all times and are not allowed on hiking trails when visiting the park. Conditions during the summer can be deadly for pets due to increased temperatures, wildlife encounters, average ground temperatures of 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and sharp cacti. We recommend leaving pets at home during harsh summer conditions.
Dog Rescued From Rocks by Search and Rescue Team in Joshua Tree National Park
