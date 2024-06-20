Hiker fatality along the Bright Angel Trail – Grand Canyon National Park

On June 16 at approximately 6:45 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail, approximately 0.5 miles east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse.
All attempts by bystanders and National Park Service (NPS) personnel to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful. The hiker was a 41-year-old male who was hiking out of the canyon from an overnight stay at the Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.
-NPS-