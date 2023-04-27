Fatality in Canyonlands National Park Maze District

Maze Overlook
NPS/Kait Thomas
Moab, Utah – At approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, Canyonlands National Park staff at Hans Flat received a visitor report of an unoccupied vehicle in the Maze District. A search and rescue team of National Park Service employees was quickly assembled to locate the individual associated with the vehicle.
A search of the area near the vehicle located a deceased 48-year-old male from Nederland, Colorado. Wayne County Sherriff’s Office staff and the Department of Public Safety helicopter crew assisted with the recovery of the body. The body was then transferred to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the cause of death is currently unknown.
No additional information is available at this time.
-NPS-