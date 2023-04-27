Bandelier’s Mandatory Summer Shuttle Service Begins on May 17, 2023

Bandelier National Monument’s mandatory shuttle service will start on May 17, 2023. NPS Photo
Bandelier National Monument is beginning its free summer shuttle service to Frijoles Canyon on May 17, 2023. The shuttle, which visitors board at the White Rock Visitor Center in nearby White Rock, is mandatory from 9 am to 3 pm daily except for those who meet one of the following exceptions:
- Has a disability placard displayed on their vehicle
- Are traveling with pets
- Conducting park-related business
- Organized commercial tour groups traveling in their own bus or van
The shuttles first stop at the Frey Trailhead parking area, and then proceeds to the Bandelier Visitor Center in Frijoles Canyon. It stops at the Frey Trailhead parking area again on its way back to White Rock. It is approximately a 20-minute ride to and from Bandelier National Monument. The shuttles run every half hour on weekdays and every 20 minutes on weekends.
Visitors will be able to drive into Frijoles Canyon if they arrive before 9 am and after 3 pm.
“Summer is one of our busiest times of the year,” said Superintendent Patrick Suddath. “The shuttle service, which is provided by Atomic City Transit, alleviates traffic and parking congestion in Frijoles Canyon. It also helps to protect park resources by reducing the amount of pedestrian traffic on the trails.” He added that it helps visitors to have a more relaxed and enjoyable visit.
The shuttle is expected to stop running in mid-October 2023.