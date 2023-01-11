Free entrance on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

People enjoying Zabriskie Point on November 28, 2022. NPS

Death Valley National Park will join National Park Service (NPS) sites around the country in celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with free entrance to the park. Entrance fees will be waived for all visitors on Monday, January 16.

Martin Luther King, Jr. day will be the first of five fee-free days in 2023. Those days include April 22 to kick off National Park Week, August 4 to celebrate the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, September 23 for National Public Lands Day, and November 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping.

Death Valley National Park experienced severe flash flooding in August and September. Most roads in the southern and center of the park have reopened, but North Highway and some backcountry roads are still closed until repairs are finished. All of the park’s lodging and most of the park’s campgrounds are open. For more information about visiting the park, please visit nps.gov/deva.