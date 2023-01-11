Hiker Fatality in Rattlesnake Canyon in Joshua Tree National Park

Late on January 7, 2023, Joshua Tree National Park rangers responded to a report of an injured hiker who had fallen in Rattlesnake Canyon in the Indian Cove district of the park.

The unidentified hiker, a 50-year-old female from Orange County, CA, sustained fatal head trauma. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and Morongo Basin Ambulance also responded to the incident.

The details and cause of the fall are currently unknown. No signs of foul play were present and no further information is available at this time.

Rattlesnake Canyon and the Wonderland of Rocks areas of Joshua Tree National Park are challenging to navigate due to their remoteness, difficult terrain, and lack of cell phone service.

Park officials suggest planning ahead and bringing appropriate hiking gear, personal supplies, and map, compass or other navigation devices. Do not attempt to hike in these areas unless you are prepared for this environment. The lack of cell reception in the park can delay emergency responses by several hours.