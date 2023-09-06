Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is seeking public comments regarding proposed changes to its recreational boat pass fees. The park is scoping a Tiered Boat Pass fee to better align a fee structure that will reflect costs associated with the needs of vessels utilizing Lake Powell. The price of a boat pass will be based on vessel length instead of the current vessel flat rate structure of $50 per vessel. If approved, funds will be used to address deferred maintenance needs in our many locations that support boaters on Lake Powell. Public comments will be accepted from September 6, 2023 through October 6, 2023. There will be an open house on September 20, 2023, from 6:30-7:30 pm Arizona time, at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Park Headquarters; at 691 Scenic View 691 Scenic View Drive; Page, Arizona 86040.
For more information on the proposed fees or open house or to submit public comment, visit: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GLCATieredBoatPass
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Requesting Public Comments for Proposed Tiered Boat Pass Fees
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is seeking public comments regarding proposed changes to its recreational boat pass fees. The park is scoping a Tiered Boat Pass fee to better align a fee structure that will reflect costs associated with the needs of vessels utilizing Lake Powell. The price of a boat pass will be based on vessel length instead of the current vessel flat rate structure of $50 per vessel. If approved, funds will be used to address deferred maintenance needs in our many locations that support boaters on Lake Powell. Public comments will be accepted from September 6, 2023 through October 6, 2023. There will be an open house on September 20, 2023, from 6:30-7:30 pm Arizona time, at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Park Headquarters; at 691 Scenic View 691 Scenic View Drive; Page, Arizona 86040.