Grand Canyon National Park initiates water conservation measures for South Rim

Effective immediately, Grand Canyon National Park will implement mandatory water conservation measures for the South Rim of the park. This is due to diminished water supplies. Crews continue to investigate challenges with water treatment and cannot pump water from Roaring Springs to the South Rim to replenish water stores. They are working to reestablish water treatment and insure drinking water is safe for the public.
Water conservation measures require all park residents and visitors to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds. Conservation measures require that all concessions operations switch to disposable dishes and utensils; alter menus to use less water for food prep and dish washing; adopt low water use for hotel room cleaning; and serve drinking water at restaurants by request only. Although the park has entered water restrictions, park staff continue to encourage frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds using soap and water to prevent the spread of disease.
Mandatory water conservation measures include:
- No watering lawns/plants
- No washing cars, boats, bikes, or any outside vehicle
- Run dishwashers or washing machines with only full loads (in eco mode if available)
- Utilize dry precleaning methods to scrape off food items before thoroughly washing dishes.
- Fill the sink with water while washing dishes to avoid running water
- Take shorter or less frequent showers
- Turn water off while you shave or brush your teeth
- Use low water cleaning techniques and reduce toilet flushing to the minimum necessary
- Camper Services may implement limited hours for showers and laundry services
- Employee and concessionaire laundromats may implement limited hours
- Report drips, leaks, or other water loss to appropriate offices
- Remove outside hoses from spigots when not in use
Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water.
For the most up-to-date information on water availability in the inner canyon, please visit the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates Critical Backcountry Updates: Including Trail Closures and Restrictions – Grand Canyon National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)