Grand Canyon National Park announces reopening of trails and campground April 15

The National Park Service is announcing Havasupai Gardens Campground and the Bright Angel and Tonto Trails will reopen for public use April 15, 2024. The areas were closed Dec. 1, 2023, for Transcanyon Waterline project construction activities.
Plateau Point Trail, from Havasupai Gardens to Plateau Point remains closed until June 20, 2024. During this time, Tonto Trail hikers will be able to use a trail detour to connect to and from the Bright Angel Trail.
The water filling station will be available for use at Havasupai Gardens. The water filling stations at Mile-and-a-Half and Three-Mile Resthouses are projected to be available by mid-May.
During the 4 ½-month closure period, construction workers replaced the water distribution lines throughout the Havasupai Gardens area and at the Mile-and-a-Half and Three-Mile Resthouses.
Work is still in progress at the construction sites at the South Rim and the inner canyon. To date, the contractor facilities and two raw water tanks are nearly completed. Construction of the new South Rim water treatment plant, helibase building and landing pads are in progress. Excavation is being conducted for the new Phantom Ranch water treatment plant.
Future construction-related trail and campground closures for the project include:
- Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail junction to Plateau Point: June 21, 2024-March 14, 2025
- Bright Angel Trail from Havasupai Gardens to Silver Bridge: Dec. 2, 2024-March 14, 2025
- Bright Angel Campground: Dec. 19, 2024-May 9, 2025
- Silver Bridge: Sept. 15-Dec. 31, 2025
The construction areas and schedule are subject to change and visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website for the current operational status. Intermittent trail delays of up to 30 minutes in the vicinity of construction work may occur as necessary throughout the project.
