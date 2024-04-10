Celebrate National Park Week from April 20 through 28

Start the week with free entrance to any national park on April 20
During National Park Week, experience the beauty of natural surroundings, explore the country’s rich heritage, and engage your senses in all things national parks. The celebration begins with an entrance fee-free day on April 20 and continues through April 28. Pick a place and activity, keep a safe distance from any wild animals, and enjoy a full week of special events.
“With countless options of things to do and see, there really is something for everyone in our country’s national parks,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “During National Park Week, and throughout the year, I encourage people to discover and enjoy the natural, cultural, historical, and recreational opportunities available in national parks and through National Park Service community programs.”
A trip planning guide, safety tips, and detailed information about each national park are available on NPS.gov and the official NPS app. An online calendar of activities provides information about National Park Week happenings. In addition, each day will feature an aspect of the National Park Service (NPS) and related people, partners, places and stories. Don’t forget to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NationalParkWeek.
Saturday, April 20: Discovery – Did you know that there are 429 national parks, with at least one in every state, including national seashores, historical sites, and recreation areas?
Sunday, April 21: Volunteers – Did you know that 123,000 people volunteered their time and talent with the NPS last year?
Monday, April 22: Earth Day – Did you know that the NPS has a Green Parks Plan that incorporates sustainability in national parks and that you can also practice conservation at home?
Tuesday, April 23: Innovation – Did you know that many national parks honor American ingenuity and that the NPS uses innovative measures to make improvements in park infrastructure?
Wednesday, April 24: Workforce Wednesday – Did you know that thousands of employees, interns, fellows, volunteers, contractors, and partners work to preserve parks and provide visitors with enjoyable experiences?
Thursday, April 25: Youth Engagement – Did you know that the next generation of stewards are already making a difference in national parks?
Friday, April 26: Community Connections – Did you know that the NPS administers almost 100 community-based programs that support recreation, conservation, and preservation efforts in almost every county in America?
Saturday, April 27: Junior Ranger Day – Did you know that kids (and kids at heart) can become a Junior Ranger through in-person or online activities?
Sunday, April 28: Arts in Parks – Did you know that there is a long and ongoing history of parks providing artistic inspiration?
For more information about National Park Week, please visit NPS.gov/npweek.