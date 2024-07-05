Halls Crossing to Bullfrog Ferry Resumes Operations in Glen Canyon NRA

The Charles Hall Ferry returns to service July 4th providing passage over Lake Powell between Bullfrog and Halls Crossing. The ferry is scheduled to make four round trips daily during the summer, departing Halls Crossing every two hours beginning at 10:00 a.m. Initially, the ferry will operate Thursdays through Sundays and fee payment will be cash only. Information on current fares, schedules, and restrictions is available on the UDOT Website or by emailing e-mail us.
The vessel transports motor vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (GCNRA) across the only waterway in Utah also designated as a State Highway Route. The ferry provides a relaxing 30-minute boat ride between Bullfrog and Halls Crossing, compared to a drive of more than 2 hours between the ports by vehicle (via State Routes 276 and 95).
The ferry has been out of operation for the past few years due to low water levels. During the interim, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has continued to retrofit the ferry and review operations to enhance reliability.
“We appreciate the partnership with the GCNRA and our contracted operators and repair crews.” says UDOT Region Four Senior Communications Manager Kevin Kitchen, “It takes more than just good water levels to keep the ferry operational in a remote desert setting.”
According to GCNRA Superintendent Michelle Kerns, “We are thankful for our long-standing partnerships with UDOT who provides the ferry, and our concessioner Aramark, who provides the operational staff. After a three-year pause, Lake Powell’s water levels again accommodate the ferry’s loading ramps. We are very pleased to join with our partners in offering the ferry service to our many visitors again.”
The ferry is owned by UDOT and is operated by Aramark, Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas.
-NPS / UDOT-