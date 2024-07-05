Modified Transcanyon Waterline construction closures begin October 21, 2024 – Grand Canyon National Park

The National Park Service (NPS) is announcing modified closure dates of inner canyon trails and facilities to support the Transcanyon Waterline (TCWL) construction project.
New inner canyon closure dates are:
- Bright Angel Trail north of Havasupai Gardens and the Silver Bridge that crosses the Colorado River, Oct 21, 2024-May 14, 2025
- Bright Angel Campground, Nov 4, 2024-May 14, 2025
- Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail Junction north of Havasupai Gardens to Plateau Point, Oct. 12, 2023-May 14, 2025
These closures are necessary for the protection of staff and visiting public during an extensive TCWL construction effort along the Bright Angel Trail. Visitors will still be able to use the upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail, from the South Rim to Havasupai Gardens, and the Tonto Trail during the Oct. 21, 2024-May 14 closure period. The South Kaibab Trail will remain open for all hikers.
No hikers or other trail users will be allowed to pass through closure areas under any circumstances. The NPS emphasizes the importance of always staying on designated trails, and visitors should not attempt to go over or around a closure. Trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, construction flaggers, and signs placed along the trail.
The construction areas and schedule are subject to change and visitors are encouraged to check the following park website for current operational status Critical Backcountry Updates: Including Trail Closures and Restrictions – Grand Canyon National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).