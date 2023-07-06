Heat-related fatality reported in Grand Canyon National Park

On July 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m., a U.S. Park Ranger received a report of a distressed day hiker in the Tuweep area of Grand Canyon National Park.
The hiker, a 57-year-old female, was attempting an eight-mile hike in the remote Tuweep area of the park when she became unconscious. A ranger arrived on scene at approximately 1 a.m. on July 3 and pronounced the hiker deceased. On July 2, the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100°F (38°C), with the high temperature at Phantom Ranch, near the Colorado River along the North Kaibab trail, reached approximately 114°F (46°C).
Park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park urge visitors to Grand Canyon, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for inner canyon portions of the Grand Canyon through Wednesday, July 5.
In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade. Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death. For more information on hiking safe during the summer season, visit the park’s Hike Smart webpage here.
An investigation into this incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.