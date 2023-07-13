From Desert Fields to Industrial Threads: Cotton Farming in Arizona

When you think of Arizona, you imagine the majestic saguaro cactus and the vast desert landscape. However, it might surprise you that cotton is one of the main crops grown in this desert state.
Cotton Farming in Arizona
Discover the rise, decline, and revival of cotton cultivation in Arizona, its impact on the state’s economy, and the role of pioneers like Goodyear Tire. Learn about the significance of long-staple cotton, the influence of synthetic fibers, and the transition of Arizona’s cotton landscape from booming acres to sustainable practices.
Arizona boasts a diverse agricultural industry, and its Five Cs – Copper, Cattle, Cotton, Citrus, and Climate – are essential to its economy. Cotton farming in the desert showcases the resilience and adaptability of Arizona’s agricultural practices.
Upland Cotton and Pima Cotton
Arizona cotton farmers grow long-staple Pima cotton and upland cotton. While Pima cotton is known for its extra-long fibers, upland cotton has shorter staple length. This difference in staple length affects the characteristics of the cotton fibers, including their strength, softness, and luster. Pima cotton’s longer fibers contribute to its superior quality and make it highly sought after for its use in premium textiles and industrial applications, such as rubber tires. Upland cotton, on the other hand, is more commonly used for everyday clothing and a wide range of cotton products. Both varieties have their unique qualities and applications, making Arizona a diverse producer of different cotton types.
Arizona’s Cotton Boom
The story of Arizona’s cotton boom can be traced back to the cotton troubles faced by the American South during the Civil War and the subsequent rise of Egypt as a major cotton producer. Decades later, World War I intensified the need for cotton, particularly long-staple cotton used in airplane wing covers and tires. Egypt’s cotton exports were strangled due to the war, prompting the search for an alternative landscape with a nine-month growing season. Arizona emerged as a suitable candidate, thanks to the hybridization efforts of scientists and the Pima Indians, who had developed a sturdy long-staple variety called Pima cotton.
Goodyear Rubber & Tire Co. and Long-Staple Cotton
In the early 20th century, Goodyear Rubber and Tire Company sought to secure a reliable supply of long-staple cotton for manufacturing high-quality tires and other industrial goods. Due to disruptions caused by World War I and the subsequent embargo on Egyptian cotton, Goodyear identified Arizona as an ideal location to establish its cotton farm. The choice of Arizona for their cotton farm was driven by the state’s favorable climate, water availability from the Salt and Gila Rivers, and the potential to cultivate long-staple cotton. Goodyear Rubber and Tire Company recognized the importance of long-staple cotton’s strong and durable fibers for their tire manufacturing processes.
Goodyear, Arizona
In 1916, Goodyear Rubber & Tire Co. leased thousands of acres in Arizona’s West Valley to farm American-Egyptian cotton. Paul Litchfield, a Goodyear executive, later purchased additional land there. Goodyear’s cotton farm was initially called Egypt and was later named Goodyear Farms.
As Goodyear Farms flourished, it became more than just a cotton farm. The surrounding community developed and grew around the agricultural operations. In 1946, the town of Goodyear, Arizona, was officially incorporated, forming a tight-knit community centered around the cotton farm and its associated industries.
Arizona’s Cotton Farming Industry
At the height of the cotton boom in 1953, Arizona’s cotton acreage expanded significantly to 695,000, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Hundreds of thousands of acres were dedicated to cotton cultivation, contributing to the state’s economy and making it one of the leading cotton states in the country. However, several factors led to a decline in cotton acreage over time. Competition from synthetic fibers, fluctuations in market demand, and challenges posed by pests and insects, such as the pink bollworm, all played a role in the diminishing cotton industry in Arizona.
As of 2022, Arizona has approximately 105,000 acres planted with cotton, representing a significant decrease compared to the peak years. Despite the decline, the cotton industry remains an important part of Arizona’s agricultural sector, with dedicated farmers utilizing modern techniques and sustainable practices to ensure its continued viability.