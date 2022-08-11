Joshua Tree National Park Road Closure Due to Flooding

Twentynine Palms, California—On Monday, August 8, 2022, Joshua Tree National Park management closed the south boundary road, as well as a five-mile stretch of Pinto Basin Road between Porcupine Wash and Turkey Flats due to severe flooding. Park staff have evacuated all visitors from the southern portion of the park. Road crews will reevaluate the situation tomorrow and will reopen roadways as soon as possible. All facilities and roadways in the northern portion for the park remain open and available for visitor use.

Monsoon rains often cause flash floods that can quickly turn deadly. Turn around and don’t drown during summer storms. Always check the weather forecast before entering the park. Dirt roads may close at no notice due to storm damage. Please be alert for tortoises in roadways as they often emerge during a rain.