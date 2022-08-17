Temporary Road Closure at Joshua Tree National Park

Date: August 17, 2022

Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022, Joshua Tree National Park experienced a massive rainstorm concentrated in the southern area of the park. Road crews are working hard to assess the situation and repair damage. As of this morning, August 17, 2022:



Pinto Basin Road is closed from Ocotillo to the south boundary;

Geology Tour Road is closed from the northern gate to Berdoo Canyon;

Big Horn Pass complex is closed.



All facilities and paved roads in the northern region of the park are open. If visiting the park, drive with caution to avoid debris in roadways. During wetter weather, tortoises also emerge to find a drink. These animals can appear like rocks in the road. Drive slowly and be tortoise aware to help the park protect this federally threatened species.



Flash floods in the desert can quickly turn deadly. The park has received multiple localized monsoon storms this season, some of which have caused flooding. Always check the weather forecast before entering the park, and if you encounter flash flooding on roads, turn around and don’t drown. Current information can be found on the park website at: https://www.nps.gov/jotr/index.htm. Safety information on visiting Joshua Tree National Park during monsoon season can be found at the following website: www.nps.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/floods.htm