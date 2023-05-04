Katherine Landing Fuel Dock on Lake Mohave Re-opens to the Public

Katherine Landing Fuel Dock, which has been closed to the public since January 19 as part of a modernization project, re-opens Friday, May 5, 2023
Katherine Landing personnel worked closely with the park’s concession staff on this modernization effort, which will improve visitors’ experiences by replacing a system that dated to the early 1970s. This new system supports services at Katherine Landing by safely supplying both fuel and 47 new transient moorage slips for visitors and their vessels for decades to come.
“We are really excited about this project,” said Julie Drugatz, Chief of Commercial Services for Lake Mead National Recreation Area. “This partnership continues to enhance the experience for more than one million visitors annually to Katherine Landing.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fuel dock at Katherine Landing will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. An RSVP to info@katherinelanding.com is required for the ribbon cutting event. An after party is open to all from 5-8 p.m.
