Keane Wonder Mine and Big Pine – Death Valley Road opening

Two flood-damaged roads are reopening in Death Valley National Park: Keane Wonder Mine Road and Big Pine – Death Valley Road.
Keane Wonder Mine is one of the most scenic historic mines in the park. Wooden towers support an aerial tramway, with ore buckets dangling over a scenic canyon. The two-wheel-drive gravel road will reopen by January 22. National Park Service equipment operators repaired the road, using funding from Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program.
Big Pine – Death Valley Road is now fully open. The gravel road connects Big Pine, CA to Ubehebe Crater Road, providing access to Crater Mine and Eureka Dunes. Inyo County and National Park Service road crews finished repairs on January 18.
All 1,400 miles of roads within Death Valley National Park were damaged by flash floods during the remnants of Hurricane Hilary in August 2023. Most of the park’s front-country areas are open, but many backcountry roads are still closed. Information is at nps.gov/deva.