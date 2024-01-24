Crew putting out fire on a water truck in Death Valley.

Even water trucks catch on fire (Death Valley)

/ News / By

A semi-truck hauling bottled water caught on fire within Death Valley National Park on January 10.  

Responders on scene believe that the trailer brakes overheated as the truck was descending CA-190 eastbound from Towne Pass around 8:00 pm.  

Beatty Volunteer Fire Department, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol, and Caltrans all responded to the fire. According to a park ranger on scene, the melting water bottles in the trailer helped slow the fire, but not enough to save it. 

CA-190 is the only road within Death Valley National Park that commercial traffic is allowed on.  

www.nps.gov/deva– 

Scroll to Top