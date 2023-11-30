Kolob Canyons Road reopens in Zion National Park

National Park Service completes road construction to repair damage after landslide
Kolob Canyons Road is open! In collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration, the National Park Service completed work to:
- Excavate unstable materials and reinforced the road’s base to a depth of eight feet with geo-grid, structural cloth, and compacted soil.
- Repave more than 6,000 square feet of pavement.
- Install ditches, gutter, and curbs to drain the road more effectively.
This construction repaired damage from a landslide and reinforced the road to proactively increase resilience ahead of future weather or geologic events.
Background
In March 2023, rangers observed a depressed area on the road and closed it as a precaution. Shortly thereafter, the road began to collapse. The National Park Service worked with engineers from the Federal Highway Administration to assess the site and develop a plan to rehabilitate the road.
The National Park Service began work to rehabilitate the road in September 2023.
Public domain photos and b-roll (including video of construction activities) are available online.