Lake Mead NRA experiences six fatalities over Father’s Day Weekend

Lake Mead National Recreation Area (NRA) saw multiple fatalities both on land and water this past weekend. Three people were killed in a multiple-car accident, two died by drowning, and one died of an apparent suicide. In addition, 23 people were rescued by park rangers, who also responded to criminal incidents, including assault, theft, and drug use.
Lake Mead leadership is urging the public to keep safety and considerate behavior in the forefront when visiting. “Water levels are up, visitation is strong, and the majority of visitors are enjoying a safe, fun and healthy environment,” said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “Yet the tragic fatalities highlight the need to continually focus on safety and considerate behavior towards others when at the park.”
In addition to fatalities, rangers also responded to a rash of unsafe and unlawful incidents in the park. Park Rangers ask visitors to keep safety in mind at all times when at Lake Mead. Simple measures like wearing life jackets and driving the speed limit can go a long way toward saving lives. Know the rules, honor posted restrictions, avoid risky behavior, and be respectful of other visitors.
If you see unacceptable or criminal activity, call park Dispatch (702-293-8932) or 911 for emergencies. By practicing responsible recreation, park visitors can help staff to make a day at the lake a pleasant experience for everyone.