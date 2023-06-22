Operation Dry Water Being Conducted on Lake Powell for July 4 2023 holiday

Focus is to End Deaths and Injuries Caused by Boating Under the Influence
During the July 4th holiday weekend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water awareness and enforcement weekend. Law enforcement officers across the country will be on heightened alert July 1 through 3 to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
According to Glen Canyon Superintendent Michelle Kerns, “Millions of visitors have made a Lake Powell adventure a family tradition, for several generations. Operation Dry Water is part of Glen Canyon’s year-round focus to foster a culture of responsible behavior on the water that protects lives, promotes safe boating practices, and ensures legal compliance. We never want a wonderful family vacation to end in tragedy from preventable events such as drinking while boating. We ask that everyone recreate responsibly and be considerate of other boaters while on the lake.”
Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries and death for boat operators and passengers, and legal consequences. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area reminds visitors to always remain sober when boating and to wear a life jacket when on the water. Children 12 years of age and younger must wear a U. S. Coast Guard approved lifejacket when the boat is underway. More safety information is available here: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/safety.htm
Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug related accidents and fatalities. The nationwide July 4th holiday weekend event increases recreational boater awareness and fosters a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water. Visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence. Operation Dry Water is a nationwide event in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard.