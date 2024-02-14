Lake Powell Bullfrog Houseboat Fire Investigation Complete

The National Park Service Structural Fire Investigators have completed their review of the Bullfrog Marina fire that occurred on October 26, 2023. The point of origin was identified by the investigation team and the source of the fire was undetermined and accidental in nature. The investigation was supported with the cooperation of eye-witness photos and video submissions. We thank everyone for their cooperation. The affected areas are now open.
The National Park Service wishes to thank partners who responded to this event.