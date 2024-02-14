Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Compendium Updated

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s Compendium has been updated. A park’s compendium serves as public notice, identifies areas closed for public use, provides a list of activities requiring either a special use permit or reservation, and elaborates on public use and resource protection regulations pertaining specifically to the administration of the park.
Glen Canyon’s updates include identifying the Lone Rock Play Area as a day use area (closed from sunset to sunrise). The Bullfrog North Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Area Access Road is closed to all motor vehicle traffic. Shoreline access areas are deemed “open” or “closed” to ORV travel based on lake elevations. Lake elevations rising above the identified lake elevation defined for each area in the compendium will be deemed “open” to motorized access. Based upon lake elevations projected by the Bureau of Reclamation for 2024, the following shoreline access areas are closed to ORV traffic: Bullfrog North, Bullfrog South, Dirty Devil, White Canyon, Crosby Canyon, Farley Canyon, Blue Notch, Red Canyon, and the Hite Boat Ramp. Motorized access remains lawful on designated National Park Service (NPS) roads located within closed shoreline access areas, unless the NPS road or area is individually closed as stated within the compendium at 36 CFR § 1.5 Closures and public use limits. For more information on Off-Road Vehicles in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/off-road-vehicles.htm
For more information regarding the park’s compendium, please visit these webpages: Superintendents Compendium – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)
Compendium Appendix A – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)