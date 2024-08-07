Major $62 million utility project expected to begin in Death Valley National Park in 2025

Anniversary of Great American Outdoors Act
Death Valley National Park repaired three water system breaks during July 2024, which was the park’s hottest month on record. Fortunately, the Great American Outdoors Act will provide approximately $62 million next year to complete critical upgrades to the park’s largest water and wastewater infrastructure systems, which are in the Furnace Creek area.
Last month’s water problems are not a new challenge for Death Valley National Park’s staff. Park staff repaired water systems 32 times in 2023 and 67 times in 2022. The park also repaired wastewater systems 12 times in 2023 and 15 times in 2022.
Water is especially critical when people are dealing with extreme heat. Two of the three water outages last month were followed by three days when water was flowing through the pipes, but was not safe to drink without boiling or treating it first.
NPS staff know that it is important to restore water service quickly, especially during summer heat. However, the park’s extreme heat is dangerous for the employees and contractors fixing the water systems. For example, the water main feeding part of Furnace Creek broke on July 23, a day with a high of 120°F and a low of 99°F.
“I am very grateful for the funding coming from GAOA,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “This will help keep employees, residents, and visitors safe by reducing the need for emergency repairs in life-threatening temperatures.”
August 4 was the fourth anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which provides $1.3 billion per year for five years to the National Park Service (NPS) for large-scale infrastructure repairs and improvements. Supported by revenue from energy development, GAOA’s Legacy Restoration Fund provides for five years to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors.