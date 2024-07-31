Park rangers advise of potential traffic surge during Perseids meteor shower  Aug. 10-12th in Joshua Tree National Park

The park is anticipating a traffic surge due to the 2024 Perseids meteor shower. Local communities and businesses should expect increased traffic to the park from August 10 to August 12, 2024.
The annual Perseids meteor shower is often one of the most visible meteor showers annually. Last year, the peak of the Perseids meteor shower (August 12, 2023) fell on a Saturday with a new moon. This year the peak will land on a Monday night, with a first quarter moon. As a result, the visibility of the showers will be significantly lessened.
When popular astronomical events occur with increased media coverage, Joshua Tree National Park can often see large traffic surges. During the 2023 Perseids meteor shower, thousands of visitors arrived at the park the same night. Similar heavy traffic was seen again with the Aurora Borealis sighting in March 2024.
Due to the park’s proximity to major cities, traffic can be heavy and can cause delays of up to several hours while entering the park.
Joshua Tree National Park is a certified dark night sky area through the International Darksky Association (IDA). The IDA has certified several locations in the southern California region that are good alternatives.
Plan for the best night sky viewing by locating areas removed from light pollution caused by major cities, increased traffic, and personal light use. Buying entrance passes ahead of time on Recreation.gov can minimize delays in entering the park. While visiting the park during these events, please respect the local communities and the park. Pack out all your trash, and keep artificial light and sound use to a minimum. Open fires are not permitted anywhere in the park. Cell service is unreliable, and there is no food or water available to purchase inside the park. Consider downloading the park app to use offline while visiting.