Man dies while hiking Mosaic Canyon Trail in Death Valley National Park

Likely due to medical causes
A 66-year-old man from Gig Harbor, Washington died while hiking with his wife in Death Valley National Park on April 5. The man was about one mile up Mosaic Canyon Trail when he appears to have suffered an acute medical event.
Other hikers used the satellite SOS function on their iPhone to call for help at 9:45 am. A registered nurse and nurse practitioner who were also hiking in the area attempted to revive the man. Park rangers arrived around 10:30 and joined the ongoing resuscitation efforts. The man was declared dead at 11:04 am.
The deceased man was carried to the trailhead by a National Park Service SAR team and transferred to the care of the Inyo County Coroner.