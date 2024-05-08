Grand Canyon National Park Announces New Tribal Welcome Film

Grand Canyon National Park announces the release of a new video that invites visitors to experience Grand Canyon through the lens of Indigenous peoples and the 11 Associated Tribes.
“We Are Grand Canyon” stands as a testament to the profound connection between the Grand Canyon and the 11 Associated Tribes that have called it home since time immemorial. This collaborative project, years in the making, is a joint effort of the Intertribal Working Group, Grand Canyon Conservancy, and Grand Canyon National Park. Ryan Christensen of Bristlecone Media filmed and edited this production.
“Grand Canyon Conservancy’s commitment to the preservation and celebration of Indigenous first voice interpretation is unparalleled,” said Superintendent Ed Keable. “Their support has been instrumental in bringing “We Are Grand Canyon” to fruition, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership.”
The film is now available for viewing at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center every hour during operating hours, as well as online via the park’s YouTube channel: We Are Grand Canyon – YouTube and the NPS website: Video (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).
