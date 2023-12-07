National Park Service selects David Szymanski as regional director

David Szymanski, a 25-year National Park Service (NPS) veteran, has been selected to serve as the regional director for the Pacific West Region, which includes all parks in California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, parts of Arizona and Montana, and the territories of Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands. He begins his new role after the holidays.
Szymanski will lead a team of 5,300 full-time and seasonal employees, overseeing 65 parks spanning 13 million acres that host 65 million visitors a year and contribute $5 billion to local economies.
“David is experienced in virtually every aspect of the NPS, including natural and cultural resources, visitor use and recreation, law enforcement, wildland fire, Tribal stewardship, civic engagement, and budget,” said NPS Deputy Director Frank Lands. “He also excels in building valuable relationships to manage the country’s largest urban national park.”
Szymanski has more than 30 years of experience working with communities, parks and protected areas. In 2022, Szymanski served as the acting NPS associate director for partnerships and civic engagement, overseeing the agency’s largest grant program, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, as well as philanthropic partnerships and community assistance. He is currently the longest-serving superintendent of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, a position he has held since 2012.
“I am inspired by the people who care so much for our parks, programs, and the people they serve,” said Szymanski. “I look forward to working with our fantastic NPS professionals, Tribal nations and other partner governments, communities, and stakeholders to ensure that our parks serve people today and generations to come.”
Szymanski served as the superintendent at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park from 2007 to 2012, where he worked with Tribal leaders to develop and open Middle Village, a park unit focused on Tribal stories and voices in the lower Columbia. He worked in positions at Voyageurs National Park, Everglades National Park, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. After completing graduate school, he served as a Peace Corps volunteer, working to support Malagasy colleagues in the newly organized national park system in Madagascar.
Szymanski holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Environmental Management degree from Duke University. He served two years in the Bevinetto Fellowship program, an honor established by Congress to improve mutual understanding and cooperation between the NPS and Congress.
Szymanski is married to Elaine Sproul. They have two sons, one in high school and one in college. Szymanski spends his free time playing music and exploring new places on foot. The son of a mechanic and an accountant, he also enjoys math and working with his hands on motorcycles, cars, and D.I.Y. projects.
