Vegetation pile burns planned in Canyonlands & Arches national parks

From now through March 2024, park officials plan to burn piles of dead vegetation at various locations within Canyonlands and Arches national parks.
These prescribed burns will consume accumulations of woody and herbaceous material left behind from exotic plant management and fuel reduction projects in the parks. Ignitions will occur only when environmental factors align to safely burn the piles.
Completion of each pile burn will take approximately two to three days followed by several days of monitoring and clean-up activities. Smoke from burn projects is expected to be minimal, but park staff will post advisory signs near project areas where smoke impacts are expected. Park officials urge visitors to drive carefully and watch for fire personnel and vehicles.
For more information about pile burns at Southeast Utah Group parks, contact Jacob Suter, Wildland Fire Coordinator, at 435-719-7127.