On July 26, 2024, at approximately 3:18 p.m., the National Park Service (NPS) Glen Canyon Regional Communications Center was alerted of an overturned vessel on Lake Powell near buoy 12 and the mouth of Navajo Canyon within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Coconino County, Arizona. The 25-foot privately owned pontoon vessel was being towed by another boater when waves contributed to the towed vessel capsizing. Several of the eleven passengers became trapped under the overturned vessel.
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (Glen Canyon) Rangers responded immediately and observed a member of the party on top of the pontoon boat and others in the water, with some of the party unaccounted for. Nearby boaters assisted in retrieving victims out of the water.
Emergency medical attention was provided on the scene by Glen Canyon Rangers and Page Fire Department personnel. Two other patients were transported by Classic Air Medical helicopter and the Page Fire Department ambulance for further medical treatment. As of today, the deceased include: Two, 4-year-old males, and Melissa Bean, 72-year-old female.
The National Park Service would like to thank partners at Big Water Fire for assisting dispatch by receiving fire and medical calls, Kane County Sheriff’s Department for assisting in providing information while Glen Canyon NPS Rangers, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and Page Fire Department were responding to the incident.
The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information is available at this time.
The National Park Service and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office express their condolences to the families.
Pontoon Boat Capsizes on Lake Powell Resulting in Fatalities
