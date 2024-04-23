Preventive Search and Rescue program launches new HIKE SMART Film

The Preventive Search and Rescue (PSAR) program at Grand Canyon National Park is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative HIKE SMART film project aimed at enhancing hiking safety awareness among visitors.
In response to evolving communication trends and the increasing influence of social media, PSAR managers recognized the need to update its messaging approach. With platforms like YouTube and social media shaping public discourse, staff developed an approach to the important PSAR message through engaging video to effectively convey vital safety messages.
“We’re thrilled to unveil this film project, which represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to promote hiking safety at Grand Canyon” says PSAR Coordinator, Meghan Smith. “Through engaging storytelling and collaboration with our partners, we’re confident this short film will empower visitors to make informed decisions as they enjoy the park.”
The team identified Harlan Tanney and Sandcast Media as ideal partners for the project. Drawing from their extensive experience in northern Arizona, the team seamlessly integrated their local knowledge and passion for conservation in the project.
The film can now be viewed on the park’s website here: Video (U.S. National Park Service) and YouTube channel. Support for this project was made possible by the Grand Canyon Conservancy.
About PSAR:
Preventive Search and Rescue (PSAR) is a dedicated team at Grand Canyon National Park committed to promoting hiking safety and preventing emergencies through education, outreach, and proactive measures. With a focus on customer service and community engagement, PSAR strives to ensure the well-being of visitors to Grand Canyon.