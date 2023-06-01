Seasonal Closures at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

|As temperatures heat up in the desert, Anza-Borrego Desert Park implements seasonal closures. Coyote Canyon closes to allow the Park’s bighorn sheep access to water without interference.
The annual seasonal closures below will be effective June 1 – September 30.
Coyote Canyon from Anza to 3rd Crossing or vice versa. Coyote Canyon is open to the public from Coyote Canyon Entrance (Di Giorgio Rd) to 3rd Crossing.
Vern Whitaker Horse CampTamarisk Grove Campground
Borrego Palm Canyon Tent sites 54-89, 90-99, 111-116
Borrego Palm Canyon Group Sites G 1-5 & Hike & Bike
The Visitor Center will be open on holidays and weekends only from 9 AM – 5 PM through September 30.